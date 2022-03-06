PayPoint (LON:PAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $548.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.38), with a volume of 126234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.54).

Several research firms recently commented on PAY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Monday, December 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.00) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.00) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 644.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 662.84. The company has a market cap of £379.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

