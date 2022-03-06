Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 287,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $881.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

