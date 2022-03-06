Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hanger were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 54.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanger by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hanger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Hanger (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.