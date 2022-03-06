Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $230,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

