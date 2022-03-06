Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

