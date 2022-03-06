Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

