Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

