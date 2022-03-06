Millennium Management LLC Sells 92,443 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,443 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

