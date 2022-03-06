Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $118.00

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 1166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

