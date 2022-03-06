GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.30. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $549.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

