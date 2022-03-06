Mala Murthy Sells 6,717 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

