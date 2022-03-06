Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

