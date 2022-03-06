PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $360,750.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

