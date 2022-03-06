Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 6,026 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25.

Shares of GDDY opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

