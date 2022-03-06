Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Gary Merrill Sells 6,456 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.07 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 706,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after acquiring an additional 75,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.