MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

