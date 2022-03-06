New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.