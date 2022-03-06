Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,285,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

