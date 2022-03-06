Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,991 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of New Vista Acquisition worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.