3,791 Shares in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

