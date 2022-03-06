South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

South State stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

About South State (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.