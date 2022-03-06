Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,718 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of WY opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

