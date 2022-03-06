Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $496.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.