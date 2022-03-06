Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,613 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after acquiring an additional 779,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

AGO opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

