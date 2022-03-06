Dimitra Manis Sells 2,636 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 106,017.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

