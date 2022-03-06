Dimitra Manis Sells 2,636 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 106,017.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.30.
About S&P Global (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
