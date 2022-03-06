Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 194,136 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,136 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.