Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,740 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 5,829.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

