Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBN opened at $35.68 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

