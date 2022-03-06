Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROUS opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.22.

