Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $935,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.