SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $16.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $16.00 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.62.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 524,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SITE Centers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,683,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.