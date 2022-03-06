Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $81,735. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

