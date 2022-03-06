California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Model N were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Model N by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Model N by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.