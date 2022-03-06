California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 26,038 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $2,514,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

