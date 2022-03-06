California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

