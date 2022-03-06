California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

