California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,638 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.