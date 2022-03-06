California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 416 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 860,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

