California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,459 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAC opened at $18.15 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

