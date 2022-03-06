Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Post were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

