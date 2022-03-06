Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of -484.52 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

