Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) and Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and Ziegler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.79%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 8.35 $308.00 million $3.26 18.00 Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30% Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Ziegler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.