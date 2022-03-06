Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 2,540 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $4,230,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $89.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

