MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,633 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 111,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 265,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.