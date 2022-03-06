Marshall Wace LLP Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,114 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.