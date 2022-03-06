IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.