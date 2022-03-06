GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.