GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

