C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

