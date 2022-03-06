C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.
About C&F Financial (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
