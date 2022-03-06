DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

