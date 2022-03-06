Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

